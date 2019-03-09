MONEY raised by Indian people living in York has helped provide a new home for a family whose house was swept away by floods in India last summer.

The York Indian Cultural Organisation launched a fundraising drive last August after Kerala suffered devastating flooding during the state’s heaviest monsoon rains in a century.

York cookery teacher Sharmini Thomas, of Strensall, who went out to Kerala to attend a wedding just before the floods struck, organised a cookery class to raise money.

She said the fundraising, which was supported by two churches in Huntington, All Saints and St Andrew’s, and Coconut Lagoon restaurant in Clarence Street, raised £2,500.

“York Indian Cultural Organisation would like to thank everyone in York who contributed,” she said,

“I have just come back from Kerala and am really happy to say that the whole state has been restored to its former glory.”

She said a replacement house had been built for a woman called Mini and her two sons, whose home was swept away in the floods, and an art work featuring donors' names had been created at the entrance, which showed Mini and her two sons as birds on a tree surrounded by a circle of names.

The funds had also helped a school which was affected when a road nearby was widened after the floods.

“The school lost its front yard and since the building was so old and falling apart, they pulled it down,” Sharmini said.

“The church made a new building but stopped with that. They have used our funds to purchase shoes and a computer for the school.”

She said she wanted to pass on a big thank you to York from Mini and her two sons, and the ‘happy school,’ for making a ‘wonderful investment’ in Kerala’s future.