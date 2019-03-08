IN all honesty, Irish comedian Ed Byrne will bring his new show to York Barbican on Friday the 13th, December 13, that is.

Byrne will premiere If I'm Honest at this summer 's Edinburgh Fringe in the Assembly George Street from July 31 to August 25 before setting out on the road in September.

In this confessional show, the ever observational 46-year-old Dubliner will be "taking a long hard look at himself and trying to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children".

Last year, Byrne mounted his biggest ever tour, adding extra dates and selling out his Edinburgh Fringe run to boot. Spoiler Alert visited the Grand Opera House, York, last March, when Byrne asked: are we becoming too spoiled?

Putting that question to our society as a whole, from our political bias to our children’s culinary whims, he tore down middle-class life from the comfort of a house that does not have an Aga but is home to Byrne’s two pampered children.

On the small screen, Byrne has appeared on such shows as Mock The Week, QI, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure and Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay.

