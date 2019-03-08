A LOCAL dance teacher and choreographer is gearing up for next month’s London Marathon with a night of fundraising.

Hayley Patrick-Copeland, from Selby, is a novice runner, but is excited about the challenge that lays ahead of her.

She is running for the charity Mind and is passionate about raising awareness and promoting positive mental health.

Hayley hopes that her fundraising will encourage people to open up and have conversations: “My wish is that my efforts will ensure that my students and children of the

future will grow up in a world where it is better understood and talked about more openly.

“Mind is a fantastic charity that raises awareness, provides vital support, helps people access the help they need and improves services.”

Her next fundraiser, a music,

auction and quiz night, is on March 15 at Huntington Working Men’s Club. Doors at 7pm. Tickets £10, including food and entertainment.

Contact Hayley on 07800 865 214 or evolutiondancewhp@yahoo.com for tickets, sponsorship or prize donations.