A RESTAURANT has confirmed that it will be opening at the York Community Stadium complex.

Wrenbridge Sport, the development partner in the project, confirmed that Zizzi’s restaurant will be given access to a 3,221 sq ft unit from September. It is thought that the restaurant will be ready to open in November.

Wrenbridge director, Ewen Mcleod, said that he was very pleased to get the deal sealed.

He said: “Lots of companies are struggling at the moment so to get another deal done shows the appeal of the site.

“Restaurants will be a really good appeal for the football stadium and for Vangarde shoppers.

“After 8pm, most of the shops are shut so the introduction of a chain like Zizzi’s will help both shoppers and businesses.”

Zizzi’s, which will be open between 9am and 12.30am, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays, is the second restaurant to sign up to the stadium complex.

In January, Hollywood Bowl Group confirmed that they had signed a deal to open a 24 lane bowling/ diner centre at the complex.

Mr Mcleod said that he was confident that the remaining three spaces will be filled soon.