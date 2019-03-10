A NEW hospice charity shop in Easingwold is celebrating a bumper opening day.

The St Leonard’s hospice shop, on Chapel Street, opened its doors earlier this week.

A queue, which formed well before opening, was entertained by musician Ken Stamp, a long-term fundraiser for the charity.

The shop, which was officially opened by Easingwold’s Mayor, Cllr Peter Nottage, made £440 in the first hour of trading alone, with the grand total reaching £1,416.69 by the close of play.

Retail manager Helen Moreton was delighted with their success, saying: “We’re so grateful to the local community for giving us such a warm welcome.

“One lady, who lives on the same street, had to make four trips home with her purchases.”

Local cafe owner Eddie Copley-Farnell, who is the grandson of the hospice’s first chairman, treated hardworking staff to a tray of brownies to welcome them to the community, while hospice mascot Lenny Bear was spotted by the nursery children next door and ending up paying them an impromptu visit.

Ring 01904 788 777 if you are interested in volunteering at the new Easingwold shop.