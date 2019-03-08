A CHARITY which helps support victims of domestic abuse have praised a woman who helped convict a serial abuser.

IDAS, the Independent Domestic Abuse Service, has also highlighted the support it offers to anyone experiencing or affected by domestic or sexual abuse.

The charity can be contacted seven days a week, and has refuge accommodation, community-based support, a free, confidential out of hours’ helpline and cam support people through the justice system.

Keith Andrew Turner, 49, was jailed for three years and nine months after he subjected a vulnerable woman to months of violent and psychological abuse.

As reported, York Crown Court heard Turner who was also ordered to pay his victim £10,000 compensation had previously been jailed for abusive behaviour towards partners in 2012, when he served 16 months for behaving in a similar manner towards two other women.

Karen (not her real name) told The Press Turner had taken advantage of her low self esteem to groom her, and she had only managed to escape after seeking help.

“I secretly contacted the Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS) and they made a plan to help me escape. With very little notice I gathered what I could and fled to my parents' house."

Donna Clark, IDAS hub manager for IDAS, praised the bravery of the women and urged anyone in a similar situation to consider doing the same.

Donna said: “IDAS recognise how hard it can be for the victims of abuse to come forward and relive their abuse in a court room. We are glad to see that it was recognised by the legal system the level of abuse both physical and coercive that took place for more than one victim of the person convicted and that the sentence hopefully gives the message that domestic abuse will be taken seriously by the legal system.”

Turner was violent towards Karen when she was pregnant, after she gave birth and, when she found the courage to go to the police, Turner made her give evidence at his trial for eight hours before changing his plea to guilty.

She said it had seriously affected her life.

Contact IDAS on 03000 110 110.