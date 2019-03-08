TWO people have been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized by police in East Yorkshire.

A warrant was carried out on Friday (March 8) at an address in Fort Terrace in Bridlington under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Humberside Police said 253 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £2,500 were seized along with £450 in cash.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.