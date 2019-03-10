A BURGLAR has been jailed for three years under the “three strikes and you’re out” law after failing to convince a jury with his lies about a bank card.

David Gary Hoe admitted using the card to buy goods at five stores shortly after it was stolen in a house raid in Bull Lane, off Hull Road, York.

He denied carrying out the burglary, claiming he had found the card on a pavement shortly afterwards.

A York Crown Court jury was told he had convictions for two house burglaries similar to the one carried out in Bull Lane.

But the jury members were unaware until after they delivered their unanimous guilty verdict that those burglaries meant that Hoe had to receive a sentence of at least three years if convicted of the Bull Lane raid under the “three strikes" rule. And they were unaware that he had many other burglaries of houses and commercial premises on his record, starting when he was 17.

Hoe, 44, of no fixed address, denied burglary and pleaded guilty to five charges of fraud by false representation. He was convicted by the jury after a short trial during which he did not contest the prosecution evidence.

Jailing him for three years, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said he was exactly the kind of person the “three strikes" law was created for.

“It is to your eternal shame your son is relieved when you are in prison,” he said. “That is the only place he thinks you are safe.”

Opening the prosecution, Lewis Kerr said the owner of the burgled house didn’t realise it had been burgled until she got a text from her bank telling her that her card had been used “in an unusual way” earlier that day. Then she realised her bag had been stolen from where she had left it in her home.

She stopped her card, but not before Hoe had used it to pay for just under £150 worth of goods in five shops.

Mitigating, Mark Partridge said Hoe was motivated to deal with his drug problem while in prison.