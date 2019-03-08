A FILM capturing careers events in schools for the region’s Year 10 students has been released to celebrate National Careers Week.

The York, North Yorkshire, East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership (YNYER) and its Careers Hub, have produced the film detailing how they are supporting Year 10 students from across York and North Yorkshire.

The film shows a careers event, hosted with partners and local businesses at Archbishop Holgate’s CE School in York, and showcases the high quality of careers advice and support available. The careers events, delivered at schools across the region, aim to broaden knowledge and raise aspirations of different pathways into employment and further and higher education, including apprenticeships.

Along with providing career advice talks and workshops on subjects such as, how to become an apprentice, the events also offer students the opportunity to meet employers, ask questions and find out about the skills and attributes they specifically look for in employees.

It is hoped that parents, students and teachers from across York and North Yorkshire will see the film and be inspired to draw on the opportunities that the YNYER Careers Hub can bring.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asxh2TH1bzY&list=PLcbcmVbACE2a0LeNIXR5t7-knQ-ARqcki&t=0s&index=2 to view the film.