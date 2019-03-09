VIOLENCE and cross-border crime are increasing in York, according to a new report.

The latest findings from the Safer York Partnership will go before City of York Council's (CYC) Health, Housing & Adult Social Care Policy & Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday.

A report, written by head of community safety Jane Mowat, shows crime recorded for the first three quarters of 2018/2019 totalled 10,235 incidents, meaning the year is set to be on par with or higher than the three previous years - 12,015 in 2015/2016, 11,221 in 2016/2017 and 11,958 in 2017/2018.

Violent crime has also increased in the first three quarters of the year, to 3,178 crimes - just shy of the total for 2017/2018 (3,188), and already higher than the total for 2016/2017 (2,509), and 2015/2016 (2,513).

However, shoplifting numbers appear to be falling, and the number of burglaries, criminal damage and thefts are considered ‘neutral’.

The number of domestic abuse incidents reported to North Yorkshire Police was not available for 2017/2018 - as reported in The Press last week - but the trend over the last two years appeared to be rising, from 2,588 in 2015/2016 to 3,140 in 2016/2017.

North Yorkshire Police told The Press the figures were not available due to a recording issue within the force which had since been fixed, and the level of investigation and support to victims was not affected.

The report said that due to changes in the way police data is supplied to local authorities and tighter data access control, CYC no longer routinely receives police data - however the issue was being addressed.

The report also highlights an apparent fall in the number of both opiate and non-opiate users successfully completing drug treatment.

So-called county lines or cross-border criminality had become more prevalent in and around the city, leading to more work by North Yorkshire Police and the Safer York Partnership to tackle it, the report adds.

It said: “Gangs are progressively found to be involved in drug lines within York which brings the associated risk of increased violence, the use of weapons, the criminal exploitation of children and the cuckooing of vulnerable people.

“In an attempt to raise awareness and understand the true scale of this issue, Safer York Partnership has recently engaged with the Home Office Violence and Vulnerability Unit, a small national team of gang/county line/community safety experts who have been commissioned to deliver targeted support to local areas who are being adversely affected by county lines and the associated violence and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

The support will include a local review next month, which will make recommendations for future action.

The meeting will take place next Tuesday at West Offices.