SPONSORED CONTENT

THE clocks are set to jump forward this month, signalling that summer is on its way. It’s around this time of year that we oust old habits and fill our dairies with exciting plans for the year ahead.

Browsing online for better value options comes naturally for savvy savers, but not everyone knows how to be thrifty. York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk is encouraging people to assess their habits to ensure they’re getting the best broadband deal.

Many people aren’t aware that they can switch provider penalty free if their price increases mid-way through a contract, so the power is in your hands to make a change. York’s UFO is rolling out full fibre across the city, which means that residents and businesses can enjoy lightning-fast speeds averaging more than 900Mb.

It’s 20 times faster and more reliable than the UK’s average fibre broadband for both upload and downloads. Plus, thanks to TalkTalk’s fixed price guarantee, you can have peace of mind in knowing that your broadband price won’t go up mid-contract.

Residents in Rawcliffe, Clifton, New Earswick, Huntington, parts of The Groves, Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, and parts of Holgate, are already able to connect to York’s UFO.

With a full fibre connection, you can download a two-hour HD film in several seconds, or 100 songs in three seconds, tasks that currently take more than 25 minutes and eight minutes on a standard broadband connection.

York’s UFO from TalkTalk costs £27.50 per month for 18 months (offer ends March 14, 2019) and is available in Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton and parts of Holgate. Digging has recently started in Heworth and Tang Hall as work moves to the east of the city. It will be available to 55,000 homes and businesses across the city once the project is completed. To find out if you can connect to UFO, go to www.talktalk.co.uk/ufo and enter your postcode.