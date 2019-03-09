DEPARTMENT store Browns is planning to put its best foot forward for York Fashion Week.

The city centre store is putting on a catwalk show in aid of the charity Breast Cancer Care.

All the volunteer models strutting their stuff have had their own breast cancer diagnosis and the event is a great way to show that they are moving on after their treatment.

Former manager Sara Murphy, who lives in the Haxby Road area and was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, came up with the idea: “Breast Cancer Care hosts a fashion show in London to raise money and awareness for the charity and I thought why not do one in York.

“I approached Browns to see if they would be willing to host it.”

Breast Cancer Care is a charity offering support, care and advice to anyone affected by a breast cancer diagnosis.

Charity spokeswoman Deborah Adams said: “Our Moving Forward course in York has brought together these wonderful models, forging friendships and a support network, as well as raising valuable income for the charity.”

York Fashion Week is from March 25 to 31, with events across the city.

The Browns fashion show is instore on March 28 at 7pm. Tickets, which include a complimentary arm and hand massage, are available instore or online at brownsyork.co.uk