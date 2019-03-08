WITH SO much to be mad about, it is surprising bands like Sleaford Mods aren’t revolting in every parochial parish in the land.

For good reasons, this duo feel distinct, throwing together the fire of hip hop with the energy and propulsion of dance seen through a small town lens.

The hour long, 16-song set was intense, engaging and full throttle. Just two men on stage, one simply standing with a beer, grinning and cueing up the next electronic backing track. In the wrong hands, you'd get mildly peeved Pet Shop Boys. There were a couple of "team meetings" when the wrong button was pressed, but otherwise it was all about the business.

Vocalist Jason Williamson grabbed the attention, and not only for his scabrous lyrics, delivered fast and pulling no punches. While the music is full of punk spirit, the show was a surprising mix of the Stones, Iggy Pop and Bowie.

"Camp and violent in equal measure": Jason Williamson at Fibbers

Williamson was in full-on prancing mode, camp and violent in equal measure, cleverly undercutting the music's macho appeal. He may have sworn. It made for quite a show, and the dedication to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint was heartfelt after this week's passing. Williamson’s grin and infectious bobbing stopped it getting too serious.

Their songs have always been about, and for, underdogs. As Nottingham’s Lou Reed, Williamson shows a side of life that is usually airbrushed out. Songs such as TCR (about playing video games) were greeted like old friends, while the withering Big Burt amusingly took on middle-aged vanity. In lesser hands, beery rants, but Williamson’s words are worth pulling out of the torrent. It was hard to argue with early songs Jobseeker, while BHS and Into The Payzone took on softer targets.

With no shortage of targets for their anger, and a stage show that costs nothing, the Mods should be able blaze on into old age.