A LEVEL crossing in York will close while nearby bridge replacement works are carried out.

City of York Council said vehicles would be prohibited from proceeding through the Bootham Level Crossing in Wigginton Road while the bridge reconstruction takes place.

The closure will run from 10pm on Saturday, March 9, until 7am on Sunday, March 10, but the crossing may reopen sooner if works are completed earlier.

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period, with traffic signs and barriers in place throughout.