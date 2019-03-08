POLICE have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a number of perfumes and body lotions were stolen from a shop in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the items were taken from the Boots store at Monks Cross on February 13.

It happened at around 6.15pm on February 13.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to the men in the CCTV in connection with the incident, and are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mike Halstead. Quote 12190027716.