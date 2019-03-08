RESEARCHERS at the University of York have discovered a way of putting the brakes on our immune system’s responses.

Working in conjunction with Queen Mary University London, they have discovered a tiny molecule that acts as a “handbrake”, helping us to fight infection.

The scientists say the findings could lead to new treatments for life-threatening infections, as

well as autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases.

The immune system protects us from invading pathogens, but it also has the capacity to over-react, causing irreparable damage.

Dr Dimitris Lagos, senior lecturer in immunology at Hull York Medical School said: "When you are responding to an infection your immune system protects you and keeps you alive, but it can also be the thing that makes you ill and getting that balance wrong is what usually leads to chronic infection.

"[This molecule] is a very small part of your DNA, but we discovered that it helps control how other molecules work.

"This discovery opens novel routes of clinical intervention that aims to promote protective immunity and limit damage in life-threatening infections."

The study was funded by the Medical Research Council.