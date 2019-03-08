A MAN has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted in York.

North Yorkshire Police said an officer was hurt in "a totally unprovoked attack" at about 10am, and the suspect tried to hurt another officer while escaping.

A spokesman for the city centre team said: "He may have a broken nose, the offender immediately ran off (trying to strike another officer in the process) into the market area. We had officers and members of the public in pursuit and it was great to see such public support. We also had two officers on plain cycles searching for the offender.

"I am pleased to say the offender was caught and will now face the justice system. The officer has gone to Hospital to have his injuries checked out and nose straightened hopefully. The officer was only doing his job and being assaulted in such a way is totally unacceptable. I do hope the officer recovers both physically and mentally and we will do all we can to make sure he does."

A spokeswoman for the force later confirmed the 43-year-old local suspect had been arrested on suspicion of two counts of Assault by beating of an Emergency Worker, and one count of Section 18 wounding, and remains in police custody.

She said: "The incident happened at around 10am outside the Central Methodist Church, St Saviourgate in York.

"A male PCSO was punched in the nose by another man in an unprovoked attack. He was taken to hospital for treatment for a suspected broken nose."