A LOCAL hedgehog sanctuary is holding a giant jumble sale on Saturday, March 9.

The sale, in aid of Barlby's The Wildlife Orphanage and Hedgehog Hospital, is at the Regen Centre, on Landing Lane, Riccall, between 10am-2pm.

Stalls will include books, clothes, toys, jewellery and bric-a-brac, plus there'll be plenty of homemade cakes if you're feeling peckish.

Don't miss this chance to help save "the UK's favourite mammal".

The Wildlife Orphanage is based at Low Mill, York Road, in Barlby, near Selby, and is run by Annette Pyrah.

Annette relies on the help of volunteers and public donations to support her work, looking after hedgehogs and other wild orphans.

More information can be found at wildlifeorphans.co.uk