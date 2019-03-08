JEWELLERY was stolen in a burglary in a village near Selby.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident at a property on Selby Road in Wistow was reported to the force at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Offenders have entered through a window at the property and made a search stealing jewellery from within.”

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything or may have CCTV in relation to the burglary should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Quote reference number 12190041036.