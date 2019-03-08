Early one evening recently I parked the car in Anson Drive, locked the doors and walked to the end of the road.
Just before I stepped out onto Broadway I turned to check I had locked the car doors with the car fob.
It was just as well I did so as next thing there was a cyclist going like a bat out of hell down Broadway on the path where I would have been.
Someone must have been looking after me. I just wish adult cyclists would keep off footpaths that are for pedestrians only.
Maureen Robinson,
Broadway, York
