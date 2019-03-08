A TEENAGE cyclist was injured in a hit and run in York.

The 15-year-old boy was cycling in New Lane, Huntington, at about 7.30am on Tuesday, February 26, when he was hit by a car.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the boy was hit by "a black Vauxhall Corsa" as he was cycling towards Jockey Lane.

He said: "The car came out of the junction at Brockfield Park Drive.

"The driver of the car did initially stop at the scene, but he drove off and has not reported the incident to the police. The boy suffered slight injuries but was left shocked by the incident. Police enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and the car."

Although police could not confirm the extent of the boy's injuries, The Press understands he suffered a broken wrist and a minor head injury.

Anyone with information should phone 101 and quote reference 12190038996.