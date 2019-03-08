POLICE in North Yorkshire will support a national scheme next week to tackle knife crime.

Operation Sceptre runs from Monday, March 11, to Sunday, March 17, and Detective Superintendent Steve Thomas, the operational lead for knife crime with North Yorkshire Police, said this year's event had been marked by stabbings seen around the country.

He said: "Reports of tragic and life changing incidents involving knives and weapons have been in the headlines in recent months which reminds us how all too easily a life can be taken away by someone’s reckless choice to carry a knife.

"We would like to reassure the residents of North Yorkshire that they live and work in one of the safest places in England and levels of knife crime in are low, but we are not complacent. This week, we are supporting a national campaign to keep our county this way."

Sergeant Neil Northend oversees Youth Engagement for the force and said will visit schools around the region to speak with young people about the dangers of carrying knives, "providing safety advice and signposting messages both online and directly in the community".

He said: "The majority of young people in North Yorkshire do not carry, or think of carrying, a knife so we want to focus on those who are thinking of doing so, by providing that early engagement, support and diverting them away from doing so.

"It is not just young people we would like to educate about the dangers knives can pose if they get into the wrong hands. We are also encouraging friends, families, schools and members of the community to ‘Speak Up’ as they too can also play their part in raising awareness of the dangers of carrying knives and being involved in knife crime."

Officers will also work with Trading Standards to carry out test purchasing operations in local shops to test their compliance with knife sale regulations to under 18s, and patrols and enforcement will also be carried out with British Transport Police.

Det Supt Thomas said: "I have witnessed first-hand the devastation knives can have on people’s lives – not just the victim but their friends, families and the perpetrator as well.

"There is no place for knife crime within society. This operation is designed, not only to remove knives from the streets but also to educate young people around the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon in public. We ask everyone to play their part in taking these weapons off our street and keeping North Yorkshire safe."

Anyone with information on knife crime or concerns about knives being sold illegally should phone 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.