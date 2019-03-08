STUDENTS from York St John University stepped back in time at the Bar Convent.

The convent on Blossom Street in York opened up its extensive archives to creative writing students so they can learn more about the secret history of the building as part of a project that forms part of York Literature Festival.

Called Hiding in Plain Sight, the students will be discovering why the nuns at the convent had to live a secret life from the day it opened in 1686 until the late eighteenth century, when the Catholic faith stopped being illegal.

They will then write creative pieces – stories, monologues, poetry – inspired by what they have learned.

These pieces will be read out and performed at the convent at an event on March 23, during the festival.