ONE lane was closed on an exit slip road off the A1 in North Yorkshire this morning (March 8) after a crash involving a lorry.

The lane was closed on the junction 49 exit slip road for the A168 Dishforth Interchange.

North Yorkshire Police said the crash was reported at 3.50am and the lorry recovered and scene clear by 7.30am.

No-one was injured, the force confirmed.

The lorry was resting on the safety barrier following the collision, Highways England said.