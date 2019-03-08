A FLOOD alert for the Upper River Ouse in and around York is no longer in place.

The alert, meaning flooding is possible, came into force yesterday morning but was removed shortly after 8am today (March 8).

The Environment Agency said: "This flood alert has been removed. River levels have now fallen below the flood risk threshold. There is no longer a threat of flooding, though standing water and debris may still remain. Further light rainfall is forecast over the weekend, but we do not expect this to result in flooding. We continue to monitor the situation."

Meanwhile, a flood alert was in force for the Lower River Swale at Leeming and Bedale but this has also been removed.