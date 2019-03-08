ONE of the gang that tied up and robbed a barber in Clifton Green has been jailed for six years and faces deportation.

Three robbers, armed with a knife and a baseball bat, stole £2,460 in cash after hitting and threatening him on February 23, 2018, said Michael Greenhalgh, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

After demanding but not getting his house keys, two of the robbers made off leaving him tied up and gagged sitting on a toilet under the guard of the third man, Sayaf Ardalan Rajab.

But the victim managed to free himself, grabbed the bat and chased Rajab down the street with the help of some passers-by in a car.

The robber got away, but was arrested in London some months later.

Iraqi refugee Rajab, 22, of King Edward Street, Slough, pleaded guilty to robbery and false imprisonment and was jailed for six years.

“The Home Office have now indicated they are likely to deport him irrespective of the reasons that brought him to the UK in the first place,” said his solicitor advocate Graham Parkin.

“It is a conviction too far.”

Rajab had previously served a prison sentence for robbery and kidnap committed when he was a juvenile.

He was threatened and for a time was on a witness protection scheme after he told police how a senior member of a Kurdish crime syndicate who belonged to a rival tribe stabbed him on Christmas Day 2017, said Mr Parkin.

Mr Greenhalgh said the barber had closed the shop and was tidying up at 6.45pm when Rajab came in pretending to want a hair cut.

As he talked with the victim, he was checking out the security arrangements.

He left and a few minutes the barber heard a knock on the door.

Thinking it was another would-be customer, he opened it and was confronted by Rajab and two other men, who had the knife and baseball bat.

The robbers “charged” into the shop knocking the barber back into a chair.

They threatened to cut him with the knife and hit him with the bat.

Then they made him sit on a toilet and tied him up there while they searched the shop and demanded his house keys.

“They only ended up with the keys to his moped”, said Mr Greenhalgh.

The robbers also took £2,460 in cash including the barber’s taking and money they found in his pocket.

They removed the CCTV from the shop, put it in a bin bag and took it away with them. It was later found abandoned with Rajab’s finger prints on the inside and outside of the bag.

Members of the public helped the barber as he chased Rajab down the road by giving him a lift in their car and ringing 999.

Rajab’s DNA was found on a mobile phone found at the shop, said Mr Greenhalgh.

At his first court appearance, Rajab’s defence team indicated he would run a “duress” defence claiming he had been forced by threats to carry out the robbery.

But he abandoned that on February 28.

Judge Stubbs QC said though Rajab told police on March 14, 2018, he had been subjected to threats, he didn’t mention the robbery, which he had carried out less than three weeks earlier.