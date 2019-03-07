PEOPLE looking for work or support into training are being invited to York Jobs Fair later this month.

The free event, which runs from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday March 20 at the York Railway Institute in Queen Street, is funded and organised by City of York Council in partnership with Job Centre Plus,

It will feature about 70 employers, training providers, employment support agencies and career advisors, including John Lewis, Hiscox and Work With York.