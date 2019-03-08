A CHILD who saved his grandfather's life is among those to have their stories highlighted on the BBC this week.

Five-year-old Lucas Carter called 999 when his grandfather fell into a diabetic coma in December last year, and thanks to his quick thinking, he has made a full recovery.

This morning (FRI), the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow Live will broadcast Lucas' visit to the Fulford Road Force Control Room (FCR), where they will meet call handlers and discuss the incident.

Lucas' story is the latest North Yorkshire Police job to be shown in three days of live programs this week.

Earlier this week, the show revisited a hit and run in Sherburn in Elmet where, on January 6, 27-year-old Matthew Ramsden was knocked off his motorbike at the junction of the A63 and the B1222 at about 4.30pm.

He told the programme: "I slid about 20 to 30 metres away from the junction. I landed on my hip. I could see this car driving off in the distance."

Matthew suffered serious injuries in the hit and run, fracturing his knee and breaking his hand in five places, but the driver has not yet been traced.

Police also used the show to help identify a burglar caught on CCTV as he robbed an elderly man’s house.

As reported in The Press in October 2017 how 83-year-old Dr John Rhodes’ home in Poppleton was targeted by an intruder and caught on his son’s live CCTV feed.

A man in camouflage trousers, a hat and black jacket was seen in the house, but by the time his son phoned 999 and arrived at the house, the intruder had gone.

The thief stole Dr Rhodes' late wife’s jewellery, and officers hope viewers will be able to name the thief so he can be brought to justice.