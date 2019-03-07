POLICE are investigating reports of an attack on a teenage boy in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened in St Nicholas Field, close to the Co-Op store in Tang Hall Lane, between 10pm and 10.45pm on Friday, March 1.

A spokesman said the force wanted to speak to anyone who saw the attack, which left the 17-year-old victim hurt but not requiring medical attention.

A spokesman for the force said: "The victim reported he had been pinned to the ground by a teenage girl who then assaulted him. He did not require medical treatment. It is believed a man walked past as the incident was taking place.

"Officers are urging the man to get in touch as soon as possible as he may have key information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Kyle Boad, or email Kyle.Boad@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting reference 12190038683.