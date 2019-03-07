POINTLESS host Alexander Armstrong will make a point of visiting York this autumn.

The BBC television presenter, comedian and recording artist will bring his 2019 tour , the new one-man show All Mouth And Some Trousers, to York Barbican on November 10.

Armstrong will baring all in a night of candid stories, laughter, music and some relief that ‘baring all' is only a figurative expression.

"There will be songs, there will be stories, and there will be trousers with any luck," says Armstrong, an accomplished singer, who has released three albums, 2015's A Year Of Songs, 2016's Under A Different Shore and 2017’s In A Winter Light.

Armstrong is familiar from myriad shows, from the Armstrong & Miller double act to Pointless, from Hey Duggee to Classic FM, and now he invites you to "find out what lurks behind the mere noise".

Tickets will go on sale from March 15 at 10am at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0844 854 2757 or in person from the Barbican box office.