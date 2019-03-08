A YORK charity will welcome leading local businesswomen today (FRI), as they mark International Women's Day.

Kyra, a support centre for women, run by women, will host the ‘Every Woman Heard’ event, featuring Dr Rebecca Biggins from York St John University's York Business School at Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate from 9.30am.

Dr Biggins, who is also a Kyra trustee, said: "This is a fabulous opportunity for women from all walks of life to be inspired by Kyra’s achievements and celebrate their life-changing work."

Visitors can take part in activities, visit stalls, discover mini-courses, therapy tasters, talks, poetry and food, and a series of workshops will also take place, including a resilience workshop - helping women understand what resilience is and learn strategies to strengthen it - at 2pm.

The Women in the Workplace event, at 3.15pm, will include a panel featuring Michelle Mook - founder and Managing Director of Pro-Development (UK) Limited - and Leigh Jagger - Former CEO of Banks Sadler (part of AMEX GBT).

To find out more about the free event, email contact@kyra.org.uk or phone 01904 632332.