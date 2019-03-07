A LIB Dem councillor has returned to the role of Deputy Leader of City of York Councillor after being cleared of allegations against him earlier this year.

Cllr Keith Aspden takes over from party colleague Andrew Waller, who temporarily held the role while the allegations were investigated.

The Press reported in January that Cllr Aspden had been cleared of allegations that he brought hard copies of job applications into a pub, had a close connection with a candidate and had brought the council into disrepute

He said then that two year fight to clear his name had been 'hugely distressing' and the council’s investigation into the complaints had cost taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds.

Cllr Keith Aspden, who was first elected as a councillor in 2003 and is Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, today thanked Cllr Waller for his 'hard work whilst taking on the role as deputy leader of the council.”

He said: “Following my handover with Andrew, I and my group are more determined than ever to ensure that residents and local communities across York receive good quality and efficient services from the council, which reflect local residents priorities.

“Having recently announced our Focus on Five manifesto themes; our full slate of council candidates; and manifesto to follow at the beginning of April, we are looking forward to campaigning for local communities and with our vision of York.”

Cllr Waller will continue to serve as executive member for the environment.