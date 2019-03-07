ART pop veterans 10cc return to York Barbican on Monday, led by co-founder Graham Gouldman.

10cc last played there in March 2017, so how will the 7.30pm show, built as ever around their 11 top ten hits, differ? "As far as this tour goes, the changes are that we have some more visuals directed by Kevin Godley [10cc alumnus and esteemed video director], though I'm not telling you any more! You'll have to come and see the show," says the 72-year old guitarist, bass player and songwriter.

"I'm also going to put a new song in there, something I've never done before because I'm a 10cc purist, but it's nice for the audience and good for us to learn and play a new song." Any more details, Graham? "It's an entirely new song, and I've written a few, and when you come and see us on Monday, you'll get an explanation. There's a good reason for it," he teases.

In a line-up change since 10cc's last York show, Iain Hornal is now the lead singer. "Iain's worked with me on a side project, Heart Full Of Songs, which is like a semi-acoustic show were I get to talk about the songs more, and how they came about, involving some 10cc songs; songs I wrote in the Sixties; songs I wrote with Andrew Gold and songs I did for films."

10cc and Heart Full Of Songs shows keep Gouldman ever busy. "It's actually growing, which is very gratifying for me," says Graham. "I started god knows how long ago and it's been going better and better. I've always enjoyed performing these songs – certain lines have become more poignant over the years – and as long as I enjoy it, I'll continue to do it." Box office: 0844 854 2757 or at yorkbarbican.co.uk