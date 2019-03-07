FOUR North Yorkshire Police officers have been recognised by a national award ceremony.

The National Police Chiefs' Council Local Policing Awards, held in Leicester this week, , looked at work carried out over the last twelve months.

Among those recognised were Superintendent Allan Harder, Sergeant Neil Northend and Police Constable Andrew Collinson, who received the award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Child Centred Policing’ for Operation Divan - an early intervention programme to divert young people away from carrying knives and weapons.

Sgt Northend, who is Youth Engagement lead for the force, said: "We’re all overwhelmed at the recognition of our work and being given this award.

"We talk to young people who mistakenly think they are safer carrying a knife and show them risks and sad reality that in the majority of cases, they can become the victim of that knife. Seeing their opinions and behaviour change and knowing both the individual and community as a whole is safer, is massively rewarding."

PCSO Justin Piercy was named ‘PCSO of the Year’ for his work establishing ‘We Care’, a scheme which supports and protects some of the most vulnerable people in York.

His work with York People First, a group for people with learning disabilities or difficulties, helped design and create the scheme, which sees police collect some information which is kept on record so if the Force Control Room are contacted through 999 or 101, their individual needs are easily accessible.

PCSO Piercy said: "This has come as a complete surprise to me. It’s an amazing honour to be recognised for the hard work that has gone into establishing 'We Care' and I am extremely grateful to a number of my colleagues in North Yorkshire Police who have supported me along the way. Without their help, it would not have been possible to get the scheme up and running, to ensure we are doing everything we can to safeguard some of the most vulnerable in our communities.

"I’m extremely grateful to my supervisors; Inspector Yvonne Taylor, Chief Inspector Rachel Wood and Superintendent Lindsey Robson for supporting my nomination. I’d especially like to thank Inspector Lee Pointon, whose intent-based leadership style of management has given all of us in his team the opportunity to develop ourselves and our ideas in our role.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to York People First for being the inspiration for the scheme and providing their never-ending support, advice and expertise in the design and creation of the 'We Care' package. It’s been an absolute privilege to get to know them all and I look forward to continuing our close working relationship for a long time to come."

Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine said: "We are incredibly proud of our four award winners. The success of both Operation Divan and We Care is down to their tenacity, hard work and determination to deliver an effective policing service in North Yorkshire.

"To be nominated and recognised at a national level for the invaluable role they play in policing our communities, is a tremendous achievement. Both of these schemes are fantastic examples of the creativeness and proactivity of our officers and their genuine desire to keep vulnerable members of our community, and the wider community itself safe. I congratulate them all on their success."