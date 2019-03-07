NORTH Yorkshire Police are celebrating the contribution of women to the force to mark International Women’s Day on Friday.

The Women’s Police Service was founded in 1914 and a year later, the first female officer was given the power to arrest.

In 1946, policewomen were first introduced to North Riding Constabulary, the forerunner to North Yorkshire Police, and in September 1950, WPC 12 Joan Moore became the first police woman to be promoted to Sergeant where she was duly posted to Headquarters to supervise the 13 female officers in the force.

In the mid-1970s, female officers in North Yorkshire were given parity on pay, and the Women’s Police department was disbanded resulting in all officers being integrated into a single force.

Della Cannings was appointed Chief Constable in 2002, the first female police officer to take control of the force, and only the fifth woman nationally to be selected for the high-level role.

The force now has 488 serving female police officers and 928 female civilian staff, volunteers and Special Constables, supporting Chief Constable Lisa Winward, the second woman to hold that position for North Yorkshire Police.

Chief Constable Winward started as a Special Constable in York in 1993, and was appointed at Chief Constable in August 2018.

She said: “I joined policing as a Special Constable because I wanted to help people stay safe, to create a better society for everyone and to stop people harming others. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to make a difference to people, both inside and outside the organisation every single day.

“I have had many proud moments during my career, mostly when I have been able to change someone’s life for the better in some way.

“I think International Women’s Day is a great opportunity to celebrate and share the wonderful work of women in society and the diverse skills they bring to complement those around them.”

Assistant Chief Constable Amanda Oliver joined policing in 1990, transferred to North Yorkshire as a Superintendent in 2009 and became Assistant Chief Constable in 2017.

She said: “I think International Women’s Day is a really good opportunity to take a moment to reflect and celebrate the continued success of women all over the world.

“Personally I feel really blessed to have been able to be a mum to my two children whilst at the same time being able to have a really fulfilling, exciting and rewarding career. I am continually inspired by others around me and am aware that not all women, either in this country or internationally have the same opportunities that I have had and hopefully the day can be used to both celebrate success and continue to make a difference for women and girls across the globe.”