THE York branch of the Royal Air Forces Association has honoured members past and present with its annual service of thanks and remembrance.

The service took place at All Saints church, Pavement, and was attended by the Lord Mayor, Cllr Keith Orrell, and the civic party.

Reverend Allan Hughes officiated at his last annual service prior to his retirement as branch padre after 15 years.

It was also the last time that a Royal Air Force official representing RAF Linton-on-Ouse would attend, as the flying training centre, near York, is set to be closed by the Ministry of Defence later in the year.

Lessons were read by Cllr Orrell and station commander at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, Group Captain Keith Taylor.

Cllr Orrell said: “RAFA gives important help to people who were in the RAF and also provide the opportunity for them to meet and socialise at the club.

“It was good to meet Group Captain Taylor from the Linton base, whom we have met on a number of occasions this year, again and also to thank him for his support for our charities.”

Branch Life-Vice President John Mason led the Act of Remembrance, while a number of service standards, including the York branch standard, the Royal British legion York standard and the Royal Naval Association York standard, were paraded.

After the service, Club HQ in Aldwark hosted a reception for the station commander and the civic party.

RAFA is a membership organisation and registered charity, with 65,000 members worldwide.

It provides friendship and support for both serving and ex-personnel and their families, and helps more than 47,000 people each year.