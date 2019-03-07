A PETITION set up by Liberal Democrats opposed to a parking increase their party voted for has been called "ludicrous" and "hypocritical" by a fellow councillor.

Visitors to York's new Community Stadium would be expected to use Monks Cross Park&Ride, next door to the new complex, and City of York Council was planning to increase the price of the car park from £5 to £10 for motorists who do not use the bus to town, in a move to encourage people to use the Park&Ride service.

Liberal Democrat Councillor for Huntington and New Earswick Chris Cullwick this week launched a petition calling for the proposed price hike to be ditched, but Independent Councillor for Osbaldwick and Derwent Mark Warters - who opposed the proposal - said the move had been approved by all Conservative and Lib Dem council members.

He said: "For the Lib-Dems to be now running a campaign to campaign against an increase in Monks Cross parking charge of 100% that they wholeheartedly voted for only a few days previously means one of two things to me - Lib-Dem members at budget council hadn’t a clue what they were really voting to approve, or the ‘campaign’ is sheer hypocritical political opportunism. Either way both positions are indefensible.

"I can not and will not accept this ludicrous situation whereby Lib-Dem Executive members, as part of the coalition leadership, approve at Executive a budget containing capital and revenue proposals including a range of charges and in this case a massively increased parking charge. That same budget is then approved at Full Budget Council with full support from Lib-Dem members. Concerns over the effects of such a parking charge should have been raised then and if necessary the Lib Dem members who feel so strongly - and I am sure they would have had wider support, certainly from me - could have spoken out against the budget and voted against it."

Cllr Warters said the petition "invites ridicule on the whole process of CYC", and said the proposed parking increase was "ill thought out"

A Lib Dem spokesman said the proposed charge could reduce on-street parking and traffic in Huntington on matchdays, and "rather than political grandstanding to the detriment of their ward", councillors should "place the needs of residents and the city first".

He said: "The proposed increase is designed to deter users from parking at the Park&Ride and then not using the Park&Ride buses. It is suggested that the £10 charge will deter most people from abusing the Park&Ride for other purposes. However, the Liberal Democrats believe that the £10 charge may not have the desired impact in deterring improper parking on the Park & Ride site or elsewhere in the local area.

"It is also very important to note that as the increased charge has not yet come into effect, there would be no impact on the council budget, if the fees and charges were reviewed. Following the budget agreement, the Huntington and New Earswick Councillors have quite rightly raised the concerns of residents, and they are entirely in their right to campaign for the proposed £10 increase to be reduced and provide further scrutiny on this issue, as this is an extremely important issue for the local residents they represent."