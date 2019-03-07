When the £200 million scheme for 700 homes at the gasworks site goes ahead, there is talk about more than 100 trees being planted (£200m homes scheme for ex-gasworks, March 1).

It would be nice to think that when they do they will plant trees that have blossoms on like cherry trees and not large trees like sycamores which scatter leaves and seeds all over the place.

Many years ago it was ‘plant a tree in 73’, sycamores were planted in the open space half way down Broadway and now there is a problem not just with the leaves: you also have to check for the tree seedlings growing in gardens.

Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York

Tree-mendous plan for planting in York

Although Tim Murgatroyd admits he was on his high horse when he asked in his column, ‘Why shouldn’t taxpayer-sponsored, carbon-eating trees be planted in every available place in York, our suburbs, streets and Ings?’, I admire his efforts (Saving God’s own country, March 6) .

For a number of years groups such as our own and individuals across York have been planting trees around the city. Unfortunately as fast as we plant them developers and householders are cutting existing ones down. One initiative in York, Treemendous, seeks suitable locations and funding and then plants what it can, where it can and has planted thousands, as have we.

However, Mr Murgatroyd hasn’t done his homework. The Ings are flood meadows and not the ideal locations for trees other than on the banks.

Trees need to be planted in the catchments to slow the flow of water down to the Ings.

More about the Ings, their use, history and wildlife can be found in a publication we helped produce in 2017 - Deep Meadows And Transparent Floods - The Story Of The Ouse Ings by Martin Hammond.

A limited number of copies are available for £5 plus £3 second class postage. More details from wp.me/p1rSnY-2vB .

I’m sure our affiliate groups and Treemendous would love to see Mr Murgatroyd spade in hand at a planting session soon.

Dr Mick Phythian,

York Natural Environment Trust, Stockton-on-the-Forest, York