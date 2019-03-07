York Civic Trust quite rightly question the lack of vision in the York Central plan regarding the old, old chestnut of pedestrians and cyclists versus the car (Trust blasts updated York Central plan, The Press, March 4).

When, oh when, will the city come up with a cohesive plan to extend pedestrianised areas across the city with access points for Park&Ride buses and the imaginative use of water buses on the river?

I, along with many other representatives in the city, was involved in a series of meetings to contribute to a 25-year plan to regenerate our great city more than 20 years ago and despite many innovative ideas, what have our city council actually done?

Nothing of note... and our pavements and road surfaces are a disaster area.

There are great examples of pedestrianisation all over Europe we could and should emulate.

Park idea for York’s St George’s Field

IN Monday’s Press, the chief executive of the York Civic Trust is quoted as saying, with reference to the York Central proposal, that: “It prioritises car use over public transport - a traffic solution unbefitting the city in the 21st century” (Watchdog blasts fresh York Central scheme, March 4).

The council is proposing to build a multi-storey car park on St George’s Field, a traffic solution which is equally unbefitting the city in the 21st century and which will perpetuate York’s inner ring road congestion and chronically poor air quality.

St George’s Field could be turned into a recreational park, a green park, linking the proposed new green area around Clifford’s Tower through to Rowntree Park.

Many towns and cities would love to have one river, let alone two.

St George’s Field, lying where it does between York’s two rivers, is in the prime location to be a recreational park and playground, to enhance local resilience and promote sustainable lifestyles.

Let’s take the bold step for future generations of not covering the field with asphalt and concrete, with cars and coaches; let’s make it a recreational park to enhance the lives of the city’s dwellers.

