THREE women who all suffered frightening abuse at the hands of Keith Turner have warned that he is serial predator and a danger to women.

Natalie, Helen and Karen* were all partners of Turner and have since became firm friends after escaping abusive relationships with him.

Turner was jailed for his behaviour towards Natalie and Helen in 2012 and Karen reached out to the women after escaping a relationship which began after his release from prison.

The women described Turner, who is also believed to go under the name Zak Turner, as a Jekyll and Hyde-type character who they believe will reoffend.

Speaking after Turner was jailed at York Crown Court yesterday, his latest victim Karen, said: “Anyone who fully understands the behaviour of a predator, the way they groom and manipulate the most susceptible and vulnerable people in a calculated, methodical and gradual way will understand that this person is not going to stop... I don’t believe any women who come into contact with him will be safe.”

Karen told how Turner took advantage of her low self esteem and eating disorder to groom her, bombarding her with messages and compliments.

But his behaviour soon became controlling and he began to stop her from seeing friends and family and going to the gym, even controlling what she wore.

His behaviour escalated to extreme violence, often centred on jealousy over her previous relationships. And while she did not plan to have a baby, Turner asked her to throw her contraceptive pills away and she became pregnant. During her pregnancy he was violent, she said.

She said: “He instructed me to change my surname by deed poll... he pressured me into having three tattoos on my body with his name on. He said if any other man looked at me he would see his name. I am currently having laser treatment on two and have one covered up with another tattoo as it was too big to remove.”

Following the birth of her child, Karen said the violence continued but a turning point came when he tried to break her baby’s pram.

“I secretly contacted the Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS) and they made a plan to help me escape. With very little notice I gathered what I could and fled to my parents house.”

When Karen agreed to meet up for a contact visit as he had begged to see his child, Turner threw the baby’s pram and Karen’s belongings in the road.

Karen said she contacted the police.

She said: “Being the victim of domestic violence has seriously affected my life...My life has changed forever because of what Turner did to me. I have changed from a fun loving, hard working young woman who had ambitions of owning her own home to being nervous and dependent on my parents both financially and emotionally. I am too frightened to do the things I did before or to live on my own.”

If you need to contact IDAS their 24-hour helpline number is 03000 110 110.

* Their names have been changed to protect their identities.