YORK Racecourse has been hailed as the best in the country for the third year running.

Members of the Racegoers Club, the official supporters club for British Racing fans, voted for the course on Knavesmire to win the title, with some members singling out staff for special praise.

“The staff at York are the most welcoming and helpful on any racecourse," said one member." We went to three days of the Ebor Festival and each day was enhanced by the wonderful staff.”

It is the ninth time that York has been awarded the title.

Course chief executive and clerk William Derby said: "To be ranked as number one by some of the most knowledgeable visitors to Britain’s many great racecourses is a real honour.

"To retain the accolade of ‘Racecourse of the Year’ for three consecutive seasons is such a huge tribute to the hard work of so many that make racing at York such a special experience.

"We shall, of course, be doing our very best to retain the crown when racing returns on Wednesday May 15."