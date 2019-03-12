VICTORIA HALL shares a recipe for gluten-free chocolate chip cookies

I RECENTLY received a letter from a coeliac schoolgirl in Ireland asking if I could please write back and send her a recipe. She had This is Gluten Free and loved baking from it but really missed chocolate chip cookies, which aren’t featured in the book. I was more than happy to oblige, and quickly set to whipping up a batch (or two!) for myself in the process. These are super simple and a real treat for gluten-free eaters as they tend not to be readily available to buy.

You can vary the flavour of these easily, sub the chocolate chips for sultanas or cranberries or maybe swap the cream cheese for peanut butter and add in some extra chopped nuts.

Ingredients

85g softened unsalted butter

100g soft light brown sugar

50g caster sugar

30g cream cheese

145g plain gluten-free flour

¼ teaspoon Xanthan gum

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon sunflower oil

100g chocolate chips

Method

1. To begin, cream together the butter and both sugars until pale and fluffy. You can do this with a wooden spoon and elbow grease or use a stand mixer with the paddle attachment.

2. Beat in the cream cheese and then add the dry ingredients, egg yolk, vanilla and oil and mix well until a thick dough forms.

3. Add the chocolate chips and mix until evenly distributed.

4. Refrigerate the dough for a minimum of one hour until firm enough to scoop.

5. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4 / 180c and line 2 baking sheets with silicone mats or baking parchment.

6. Use an ice cream scoop if you have one, or a tablespoon, to place nine or ten cookie dough mounds on to the prepared trays and bake for 15-18 minutes until cracked and golden but still slightly soft (they will firm slightly on cooling).

7.Allow to cool on the baking sheets before eating. Delicious eaten while still slightly warm accompanied by a glass of cold milk.

Victoria is the author of This is Gluten Free and owner of 2 Oxford Place on Gillygate