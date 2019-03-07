NEW figures have revealed how long it takes emergency ambulances to get to critically ill patients in York and North Yorkshire - and there are stark differences between rural and urban areas.

The average response times across England and Wales for life-threatening emergencies such as heart attacks and stabbings is 7 minutes, 41 seconds.

But the average response time is just 5 minutes 24 seconds in the York city centre Y01 postcode, while in the Hambleton YO61 postcode, the average is 15 minutes 6 seconds.

The figures, which have been obtained by BBC News using the Freedom of Information Act, show that in the YO19 York postcode, the average is 9 minutes 8 seconds, while in YO23, it is 7 minutes 15 seconds.

In three Selby postcodes, YO8 has an average of 11 minutes 10 seconds, LS25 has 9 minutes 17 seconds and LS24 has 10 minutes 55 seconds. In the East Riding of Yorkshire YO41 postcode, the average response time is 12 minutes 22 seconds.

Paul Mudd, of Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said it aimed to reach all patients as quickly as possible,based on their clinical need, including rural areas where sparsely dispersed populations presented particular challenges for all emergency services.

“The new national standard for responding to people with a life-threatening illness or injury is a mean time of 7 minutes," he said.

"During February 2019, the mean response time to a Category 1 call in North Yorkshire was 7:16 minutes.

"Across the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber, the mean response time to a Category 1 call was 7:02 minutes.

“Whilst we are working hard to make further improvements to our response times, it is important to remember that they are not the only measure of the care we provide.

"We remain focused on working more efficiently and effectively, including in a closer and more integrated way with our NHS colleagues.

“In addition, we are increasing our frontline workforce and the number of ambulances serving the people of Yorkshire.”