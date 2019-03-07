YORK’S young readers are once again being encouraged to pick up a book and share a story for World Book Day, the biggest annual celebration of reading.

The event, which is taking place up and down the country today, is now in its 22nd year.

It aims to provide every child and young person in the UK with a book of their own, while sparking youngsters’ imaginations.

In 2018, events were severely hampered by the snow of the Beast from the East, which closed many schools around the city, but, despite looking set to be a drizzly day, the weather shouldn’t dampen spirits this year.

Youngsters at Busy Bees nursery in Rawcliffe and Applefields School got in the spirit a day early yesterday with reading events and fancy dress.

Among planned events for today, Haxby Explore library is hosting a series of Harry Potter-themed activities for its teen reading group and all the city’s libraries will have special under-fives storytimes.

Hempland Primary Academy is holding a Big Booky Bake Off, while staff and pupils at New Earswick Primary will be dressing up as crayons from the book The Day the Crayons Quit.

Meanwhile Copmanthorpe Primary has invited parents and carers into the school to share a favourite book with their child.

As always, there’ll be plenty of dressing up across the city, too, although Badger Hill Primary has taken a very different approach.

The school has been actively focusing on vocabulary and every child has been asked to dress up as their favourite adjective, rather than a book character this year.

