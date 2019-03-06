LOTTE Inch Gallery is on the move in York, but not by many inches.

"We're setting up shop just along the road at 14 Bootham, York, where we'll be opening up an exciting new space later in the spring," says Lotte, after closing the doors at Number 10, Bootham at the end of February.

"We've made this decision to enable us to pursue more pop-up and site-specific projects in different and unique spaces, while also carrying out freelance curatorial work in and around York.

"Though we're sad to say farewell to the beautiful 10 Bootham, we're really excited about the future and the prospect of working on more contemporary and unusual projects alongside our usual in-house exhibitions."

Lotte Inch Gallery mark two will be sharing the premises with House of Powell Jewellery. "Together we'll be creating a modern showroom and office, from which we can host events and exhibitions," says Lotte.

"It will take a few months for the new space to be made ready for visitors, but in the meantime I'll be planning exhibition projects and shows aplenty. Already scheduled into the diary is an exhibition with ceramicist Chris Keenan for autumn 2019, with lots more projects and great names in the pipeline before then."