THE spotlight has shone on York’s young volunteers at the Lord Mayor’s Children and Young People’s Shine awards.

The annual ceremony, held at Vale of York Academy, is now in its seventh year and honours individuals and organisations who work with young people in many different ways.

Young volunteers, who have dedicated their time to work with their peers, help make York a better place and enable others to shine, were recognised for their contributions, with categories including community champions and the arts.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Keith Orrell, congratulated all the winners and handed out certificates. A group of adults, who give up their time for the benefit of young people, were presented with The Ann McKeown Award for excellence and inspirational work with youngsters.

Ann’s husband, Geoff McKeown, presented the awards and recited a poem called Mrs McKeown’s Calling, in memory of his late wife, who was head teacher of Huntington Primary Academy and a long-time supporter of the ceremony.

Other winners included Sophia Siron, four, the youngest ever winner, who was recognised for her voluntary work with the elderly, and teacher Dan Bodey, who was honoured for his and Fulford School’s commitment to disadvantaged young people.

Students from Vale of York Academy began the awards with inspirational readings, while local singer Elena Whitely provided music at the reception.

The evening’s comperes were Tim Waudby, community and partnerships officer at City of York Council, and Holly Cairns, a former student of the Academy and a two-time recipient of a Shine award.

Tim said: “The Shine awards allow us to really celebrate the incredible work, time and dedication that so many York citizens put in to helping others. The awards exist because we as a community want to celebrate the fantastic contributions people make for the good of the city’s young people.”

Principal Toby Eastaugh said that the Academy had been honoured to host the awards for the second time: “I never cease to be amazed by the generosity and kindness of individuals who want to make their city a better place.”