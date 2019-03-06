A NEW bar on Acomb Green is finally due to open its doors next week.

The Crooked Tap - a contemporary bar run by craft brewery Crooked Brewing Ltd - is opening in a vacant unit on the Green on Friday, March 15.

Its owners have been working hard to transform the interior and say customers can look forward to ‘good beer, a selection of gins, a good selection of wine and a nice atmosphere’.

They say it will compliment existing businesses on the Green including the cafe, pub and restaurant.

Steve Dawson, of Crooked Brewing Ltd, said: “There are currently some really nice pubs in Acomb.

“This will be more contemporary and more like a city centre venue without having to go into the city centre.”

It will be the first bar for the North Yorkshire-based microbrewery, which already supplies beer to pubs in York and Leeds including The Ackhorne, The Phoenix and Walmgate Ale House.

The bar aims to sell its own beer and others from microbreweries in order to showcase local beer, Steve said.

The opening of The Crooked Tap, which will have a capacity for about 60 people, has been slightly delayed by planning restrictions and necessary work on the venue.

The team, which also includes Andrew Evans, Mark Field-Gibson and Hudson Aschmann, have been delighted with the support given locally, with people regularly stopping to ask when they are opening for business.

“Literally every day people stop and ask when we are opening,”Steve said.

“There’s been a lot of excitement about the opening.”

- The Crooked Tap will open from 5pm on Friday, March 15.