MEMBERS of the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room (FCR) have reassured those with difficulty speaking English that they can still call in safety.

The FCR is the first point of contact for the majority of the incidents dealt with by the force, with 101 and 999 calls both being answered at the Fulford Road site.

Police revealed this week that among the FCR workforce were call handlers who speak Arabic, Punjabi, Urdu, Spanish, French and Polish, meaning if a call comes in from someone who has difficulty speaking English, help and assistance can still be provided.

Translation services are also on hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help where the caller's language is not spoken by FCR staff, and Habs Khan, deployment manager in the FCR, said she received a call from a woman who only spoke Arabic.

Habs said: "About six months ago I took a call from a very distressed woman. She started her call with one repeated word ‘Arabic, Arabic’, so I quickly responded to her in Arabic and confirmed that she could speak to me and tell me what was wrong.

"She was very upset and it took a few questions from me to determine that her husband was in need of some help due to a stomach injury. Understanding her background, I knew that she was nervous about contacting the ambulance service in the first instance. We dispatched an officer and I was able to quickly reassure the woman that help was on its way and reassure her that it was safe for an ambulance to attend. We heard soon after that the woman’s husband had received the medical attention he needed and was recovering well.

"In situations such as these, it’s invaluable to be able to quickly gather the information required to determine the situation and the resources required to deal with it, so I’m really pleased my Arabic skills could help that couple.

"It’s not only residents of North Yorkshire who may require our language skills, we also have a large number or overseas visitors who visit the area and also work in the area. Not so long ago we assisted a Belgian lorry driver who had a tyre blow out on him on the A1, resulting in him colliding with the central reservation. So being able to quickly call on language skills is a definite benefit.

"If you are not a confident English speaker, but you do need the help and assistance of the police, please do not be deterred from contacting us, will be able to help and assist you."

Always phone 999 if you are in immediate danger, or 101 for non-emergency calls.