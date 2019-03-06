A YORK singer songwriter has released a new single to raise awareness for depression after overcoming years of mental health struggle.

Ashley James Harding, 26, from York has released a song entitled 'A letter to a friend' which he hopes can 'shed the light' for people suffering with depression and let them know that they can get better.

Ashley said that he suffered with depression for 10 years, which caused him to temporarily give up music.

He said: "I had always had anxiety. It was sort of laying on my mind and then it slowly deepened further into depression.

"It soon became a classical story of depression as I turned to alcohol which deepened the problem. "It stopped my writing and preforming because I felt no pleasure from it anymore. The one thing I love to do was taken away from me by depression."

Ashley said that listening to life coaches, become self aware and realising that he could change his thoughts through music helped him pick up his guitar once more.

He said: "Discovering Tony Robbins who is a well known life coach to people as high up as the president of the United States and listening to his material that’s available on YouTube was a huge turning point for me.

"Becoming self aware and realising that I am not my thoughts and that they can be changed in an instant. Small disciplines and little steps forward are ideas I’m sure could help anybody from the depths of depression can use to make a full recovery and thrive.

"A quote from Tony is that life is about thriving not just surviving and that was important for me to pick up the guitar and write songs again.

Now I have total focus on my goals and move closer every day while remaining happy, more mindful and more in control of how I think and how I view the world."

Ashley added that lyrics in the song such as 'You are not alone' and 'regain your ground' are standout phrases about changing your mindset towards a positive attitude. He said: "My experience is an example is that you can overcome issues with mental health and I hope that the song is a motivation for others."

Ashley added that he plans to release an EP later this year. You can listen to the song on Itunes, Spotify or by visiting his Instagram at @ashleyjamesmusic