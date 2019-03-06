STUDENT officers in North Yorkshire Police will not be among those able to apply for Taser training.

The Home Office has announced it would allow student officers working on the frontline to apply for training with the electric stun weapon, following requests from senior officers.

Previously, only officers who had passed their two-year probationary period were eligible to apply, but senior officers called for student officers who face the same threats as ranked officers to complete the training where there was a local need.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The police put themselves in harm’s way to keep us all safe and that includes student officers working on the frontline.

“Tasers give them an important tactical option when facing potentially dangerous and violent situations. I remain committed to giving officers the tools they need to protect themselves, their colleagues and the public.”

However, Chief Inspector Fiona Willey, of North Yorkshire Police, said the force’s student officers would not be eligible to apply as senior officers felt it was not yet appropriate.

She said: “We welcome the changes that the Home Office has made to allow student officers to take part in Taser training, reflecting their involvement in front line policing. Currently it is not in North Yorkshire Police’s training plans to roll out this specialist training to our student officers at this time.

“However, the number of Taser-trained officers in the force is determined by a number of factors such as the level of threat and risk and so therefore, training plans and decisions are dynamic and regularly reviewed to ensure the force has the right level of resources in the right places.”

All officers who volunteer to carry a Taser must be supported by their supervisor, endorsed by a Superintendent and must pass the Taser training course. They must also be assessed as safe for independent patrol, have demonstrated experience of successfully managing conflict and face reviews with supervisors after every Taser use.

Chief Insp Willey said: “In the future it may be deemed necessary and proportionate for the force to have more Taser-trained officers and the decision made to enable student officers to access this training.”